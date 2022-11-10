BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply a decrease of -11.17% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.02, putting it -331.43% down since that peak but still an impressive -8.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $50.27M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 272.99K shares over the past 3 months.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a -11.17% downside in the latest session, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8800 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -11.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.20%, and -7.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.30%. Short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioLineRx Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) shares are -25.52% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.67% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.70% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLineRx Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.03% of the shares at 3.03% float percentage. In total, 3.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 0.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.32 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 32026.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40993.0