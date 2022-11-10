Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TCRT) Stock Falls -15.79 Percent, But Further Downside Could Be On The Way

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply a decrease of -15.79% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The TCRT share’s 52-week high remains $4.01, putting it -326.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $202.12M, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

After registering a -15.79% downside in the last session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2100 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -15.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.04%, and -33.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.48%. Short interest in Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) saw shorts transact 29.39 million shares and set a 4.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.20, implying an increase of 77.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCRT has been trading -697.87% off suggested target high and -112.77% from its likely low.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares are 71.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.95% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.33% of the shares at 40.37% float percentage. In total, 36.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MSD Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.15 million shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 14.13 million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.81 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.1 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 3.84 million.