After Falling -1.92% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)?

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s traded shares stood at 1.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 0.99% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The SPRC share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -664.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $3.60M, with an average of 4.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

After registering a 0.99% upside in the last session, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5900 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.92%, and 9.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.63%. Short interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 94.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRC has been trading -1860.78% off suggested target high and -1860.78% from its likely low.

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) estimates and forecasts

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SciSparc Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

SciSparc Ltd. insiders hold 6.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.96% of the shares at 11.72% float percentage. In total, 10.96% institutions holds shares in the company.