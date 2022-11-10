A Look At Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.16, to imply an increase of 31.38% or $1.95 in intraday trading. The MSGM share’s 52-week high remains $108.68, putting it -1231.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.55. The company has a valuation of $122.67M, with an average of 1930.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

After registering a 31.38% upside in the latest session, Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.3400 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 31.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.09%, and -24.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.73%. Short interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw shorts transact 64400.00000000001 shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Motorsport Games Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares are -6.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.12% against 8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.70% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 million and $8.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.40% before dropping -35.70% in the following quarter.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Motorsport Games Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Motorsport Games Inc. insiders hold 60.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.35% of the shares at 8.48% float percentage. In total, 3.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 64371.0 shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42388.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EMC Capital Management with 59258.0 shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39021.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 62787.0 shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41345.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45974.0, or 0.39% of the shares, all valued at about 28503.0.