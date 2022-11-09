Why WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.26 million WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.29 changed hands at -$0.64 or -33.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $206.61M. MAPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $12.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59, which suggests the last value was -23.26% down since then. When we look at WM Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28 million.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0200 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -33.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.43%, with the 5-day performance at -30.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is -34.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.96 days.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WM Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.70% over the past 6 months, a 16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that WM Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $67.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $46.93 million and $50.88 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for WM Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 152.70%.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 07.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.66% of WM Technology Inc. shares while 49.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.79%. There are 49.64% institutions holding the WM Technology Inc. stock share, with Senvest Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.71% of the shares, roughly 5.78 million MAPS shares worth $45.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 4.69 million shares worth $36.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.15 million shares estimated at $24.61 million under it, the former controlled 3.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.81% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $5.14 million.