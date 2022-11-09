Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.81 changed hands at -$3.24 or -14.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.07B. VCEL’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.72% off its 52-week high of $46.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.06, which suggests the last value was -11.36% down since then. When we look at Vericel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.65K.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 26.78 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -14.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.35%, with the 5-day performance at -15.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is -2.82% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.54 days.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vericel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.99% over the past 6 months, a -31.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vericel Corporation will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Vericel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $45.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $38.68 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vericel Corporation earnings to decrease by -365.40%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Vericel Corporation shares while 111.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.79%. There are 111.99% institutions holding the Vericel Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 7.11 million VCEL shares worth $271.57 million.

Brown Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.97% or 6.11 million shares worth $233.54 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 3.35 million shares estimated at $84.33 million under it, the former controlled 7.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 6.99% of the shares, roughly 3.3 million shares worth around $125.95 million.