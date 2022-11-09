Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $44.80 changed hands at $1.45 or 3.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.20B. PCVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.75% off its 52-week high of $46.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.78, which suggests the last value was 62.54% up since then. When we look at Vaxcyte Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Analysts gave the Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PCVX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vaxcyte Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Instantly PCVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.42 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 3.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 87.68% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PCVX’s forecast low is $52.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -56.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.07% for it to hit the projected low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vaxcyte Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 108.28% over the past 6 months, a -54.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vaxcyte Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.10% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Vaxcyte Inc. earnings to increase by 36.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.20% per year.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 14.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.79% of Vaxcyte Inc. shares while 89.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.83%. There are 89.32% institutions holding the Vaxcyte Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.37% of the shares, roughly 8.38 million PCVX shares worth $202.3 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.86% or 4.58 million shares worth $110.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $48.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 1.2 million shares worth around $26.12 million.