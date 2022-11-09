VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.61 million VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $5.17 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.45M. EGY’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.63% off its 52-week high of $8.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.82, which suggests the last value was 45.45% up since then. When we look at VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EGY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Instantly EGY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.41 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 61.06%, with the 5-day performance at -1.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is 2.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EGY’s forecast low is $8.65 with $10.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -67.31% for it to hit the projected low.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VAALCO Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.40% over the past 6 months, a -43.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.20%. The 2022 estimates are for VAALCO Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 267.00%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07. The 2.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.06% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares while 45.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 47.26%. There are 45.35% institutions holding the VAALCO Energy Inc. stock share, with Wilen Investment Management Corp. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 3.13 million EGY shares worth $20.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.13% or 2.44 million shares worth $15.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.07 million shares estimated at $21.29 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.67% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $10.28 million.