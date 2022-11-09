Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.29 or 56.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.59M. UFAB’s last price was a discount, traded about -290.24% off its 52-week high of $3.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 47.56% up since then. When we look at Unique Fabricating Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40150.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.26K.

Analysts gave the Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UFAB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) trade information

Instantly UFAB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 84.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 56.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.14%, with the 5-day performance at 84.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB) is 49.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71660.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UFAB’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -204.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unique Fabricating Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.23% over the past 6 months, a -50.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unique Fabricating Inc. will rise 78.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 92.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $36 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Unique Fabricating Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31 million and $30.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.00% per year.

UFAB Dividends

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX:UFAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.69% of Unique Fabricating Inc. shares while 31.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.83%. There are 31.96% institutions holding the Unique Fabricating Inc. stock share, with Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 5.91% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million UFAB shares worth $0.57 million.

Royce & Associates LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.45% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio. With 0.36 million shares estimated at $0.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Capital Fund-Micro-Cap Portfolio held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.12 million.