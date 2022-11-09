TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 1.54 million TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $1.74 changed hands at -$0.52 or -23.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $144.05M. TRUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.06% off its 52-week high of $4.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.30, which suggests the last value was 25.29% up since then. When we look at TrueCar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 448.44K.

Analysts gave the TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TRUE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TrueCar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

Instantly TRUE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.26 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -23.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.82%, with the 5-day performance at -11.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is 24.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRUE’s forecast low is $1.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -187.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.79% for it to hit the projected low.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TrueCar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.95% over the past 6 months, a -68.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -23.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.8 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that TrueCar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $45.21 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for TrueCar Inc. earnings to decrease by -111.20%.

TRUE Dividends

TrueCar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.23% of TrueCar Inc. shares while 96.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.67%. There are 96.82% institutions holding the TrueCar Inc. stock share, with Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.90% of the shares, roughly 18.63 million TRUE shares worth $73.58 million.

United Services Automobile Association holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 8.53 million shares worth $33.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.67 million shares estimated at $10.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million shares worth around $5.59 million.