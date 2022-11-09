Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.79 million Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s per share price at $11.19 changed hands at $1.68 or 17.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $681.81M. TGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.88% off its 52-week high of $27.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.84, which suggests the last value was 29.94% up since then. When we look at Triumph Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 685.34K.

Analysts gave the Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TGI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Triumph Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

Instantly TGI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.48 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 17.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.61%, with the 5-day performance at 15.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) is 25.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGI’s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Triumph Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.82% over the past 6 months, a -62.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Triumph Group Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $340.88 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Triumph Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $307.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $395.69 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Triumph Group Inc. earnings to increase by 92.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

TGI Dividends

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.71% of Triumph Group Inc. shares while 107.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.22%. There are 107.36% institutions holding the Triumph Group Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.99% of the shares, roughly 10.34 million TGI shares worth $261.27 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.48% or 8.71 million shares worth $220.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 5.44 million shares estimated at $137.62 million under it, the former controlled 8.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 7.04% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $60.48 million.