Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $32.19 changed hands at -$1.13 or -3.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.64B. TDW’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.39% off its 52-week high of $36.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.75, which suggests the last value was 69.71% up since then. When we look at Tidewater Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.96K.

Analysts gave the Tidewater Inc. (TDW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TDW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tidewater Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) trade information

Instantly TDW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 36.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -3.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 211.11%, with the 5-day performance at 4.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) is 40.53% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDW’s forecast low is $32.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tidewater Inc. will rise 65.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tidewater Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $111 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Tidewater Inc. earnings to increase by 35.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

TDW Dividends

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Tidewater Inc. shares while 85.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.68%. There are 85.22% institutions holding the Tidewater Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.53% of the shares, roughly 7.75 million TDW shares worth $168.45 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 2.7 million shares worth $58.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 4.75 million shares estimated at $103.25 million under it, the former controlled 11.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 4.67% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $42.43 million.