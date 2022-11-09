Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Stock Forecast For 2022: $3.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.81 changed hands at $0.11 or 15.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $132.83M. TALK’s last price was a discount, traded about -374.07% off its 52-week high of $3.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 35.8% up since then. When we look at Talkspace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.28K.

Analysts gave the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TALK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Talkspace Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

Instantly TALK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8236 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 15.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.09%, with the 5-day performance at 15.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) is -9.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TALK’s forecast low is $1.50 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -270.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talkspace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.47% over the past 6 months, a 49.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talkspace Inc. will rise 88.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Talkspace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $32.38 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $29.16 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Talkspace Inc. earnings to decrease by -179.40%.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.46% of Talkspace Inc. shares while 70.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.92%. There are 70.25% institutions holding the Talkspace Inc. stock share, with Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.48% of the shares, roughly 14.7 million TALK shares worth $25.0 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.31% or 11.34 million shares worth $19.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.39 million shares estimated at $5.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.14 million.