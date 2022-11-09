Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of BTRS Holdings Inc.

In the latest trading session, 5.19 million BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.41 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.55B. BTRS’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.84% off its 52-week high of $9.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.95, which suggests the last value was 58.02% up since then. When we look at BTRS Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Analysts gave the BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended BTRS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BTRS Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) trade information

Instantly BTRS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. The drop to weekly highs of 9.43 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.46%. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) is 1.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.84 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTRS’s forecast low is $9.50 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.96% for it to hit the projected low.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BTRS Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.96% over the past 6 months, a -17.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.01 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that BTRS Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $43.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $31.59 million and $31.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 36.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for BTRS Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -258.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.80% per year.

BTRS Dividends

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.41% of BTRS Holdings Inc. shares while 79.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.73%. There are 79.89% institutions holding the BTRS Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.73% of the shares, roughly 28.37 million BTRS shares worth $212.19 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.90% or 14.25 million shares worth $106.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $20.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $18.93 million.