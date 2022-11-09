Stock Performance Of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.67 million Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.43 changing hands around $1.64 or 16.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.93B. LTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -104.46% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 23.45% up since then. When we look at Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.80K.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Instantly LTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.00 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 16.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) is -1.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.48 days.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.09% over the past 6 months, a 77.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $459.99 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $516.51 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.90%.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.39% of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares while 88.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.82%. There are 88.87% institutions holding the Life Time Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 30.32% of the shares, roughly 58.74 million LTH shares worth $854.1 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 22.23% or 43.07 million shares worth $626.23 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 3.02 million shares estimated at $44.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 2.45 million shares worth around $35.69 million.