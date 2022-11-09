Stock Performance And Forecast For Range Resources Corporation

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.62 changed hands at -$1.48 or -5.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.09B. RRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.55% off its 52-week high of $37.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.71, which suggests the last value was 39.5% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended RRC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.27 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.21%, with the 5-day performance at 3.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 7.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RRC’s forecast low is $25.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Range Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.11% over the past 6 months, a 155.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Range Resources Corporation will rise 157.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Range Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $795.4 million and $1.14 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Range Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 154.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.64% per year.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 25. The 1.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Range Resources Corporation shares while 89.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.71%. There are 89.25% institutions holding the Range Resources Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.77% of the shares, roughly 36.21 million RRC shares worth $1.1 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.19% or 29.43 million shares worth $893.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.46 million shares estimated at $184.67 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 7.18 million shares worth around $218.18 million.