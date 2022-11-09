Stock Performance And Forecast For American Equity Investment Life Holding Company

In the last trading session, 5.1 million American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s per share price at $32.99 changed hands at -$9.01 or -21.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.93B. AEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.86% off its 52-week high of $44.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $32.65, which suggests the last value was 1.03% up since then. When we look at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 503.18K.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) trade information

Instantly AEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -21.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.24%, with the 5-day performance at -22.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is -15.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.89 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.60% over the past 6 months, a -3.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -17.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company will fall -27.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -2.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $546.77 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $542.98 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $499.32 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.20%. The 2022 estimates are for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company earnings to decrease by -34.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.94% per year.

AEL Dividends

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 1.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 1.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares while 100.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.27%. There are 100.58% institutions holding the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock share, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.07% of the shares, roughly 15.89 million AEL shares worth $634.02 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.31% or 13.32 million shares worth $531.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.47 million shares estimated at $200.13 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Funds V-Small Cap Value Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $107.3 million.