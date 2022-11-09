Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.11 or -9.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $105.80M. SEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -4217.27% off its 52-week high of $47.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was -7.27% down since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 617.94K.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SEV as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sono Group N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3550 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -9.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.44%, with the 5-day performance at -9.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -46.22% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.05, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SEV’s forecast low is $4.12 with $7.07 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -542.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -274.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sono Group N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.34% over the past 6 months, a -13.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21,359.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $220k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sono Group N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $490k.

The 2022 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.46% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 4.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.97%. There are 4.77% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Texas – Teacher Retirement System the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.10% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million SEV shares worth $4.84 million.

North Star Investment Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.31% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 38128.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.