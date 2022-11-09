SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.43 million SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.17 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $901.55M. SILV’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.18% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 25.77% up since then. When we look at SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 944.08K.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.46 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 1.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.00%, with the 5-day performance at 19.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 12.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SilverCrest Metals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.66% over the past 6 months, a 68.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SilverCrest Metals Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -140.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for SilverCrest Metals Inc. earnings to increase by 50.00%.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.11% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares while 52.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.46%. There are 52.77% institutions holding the SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.33% of the shares, roughly 7.79 million SILV shares worth $69.45 million.

Sprott Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.30% or 7.75 million shares worth $69.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. With 5.53 million shares estimated at $33.79 million under it, the former controlled 3.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 4.28 million shares worth around $38.12 million.