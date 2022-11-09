Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS).

In the latest trading session, 3.61 million Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.75 changed hands at -$7.29 or -66.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $754.03M. TLS’s current price is a discount, trading about -610.4% off its 52-week high of $26.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.54, which suggests the last value was -74.4% down since then. When we look at Telos Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 451.79K.

Analysts gave the Telos Corporation (TLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TLS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telos Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.23 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -66.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.40%, with the 5-day performance at 5.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is 30.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.96 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.4% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TLS’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -140.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Telos Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.23% over the past 6 months, a -51.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.02 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Telos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $101.93 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Telos Corporation earnings to increase by 66.70%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 37.35% of Telos Corporation shares while 63.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.97%. There are 63.88% institutions holding the Telos Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.67% of the shares, roughly 4.52 million TLS shares worth $45.1 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.95% or 4.04 million shares worth $40.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $14.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million shares worth around $13.68 million.