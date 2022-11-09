R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 27.52 million R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $7.41 changed hands at -$7.34 or -49.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.09B. RCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.98% off its 52-week high of $27.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.40, which suggests the last value was -80.84% down since then. When we look at R1 RCM Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Analysts gave the R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RCM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. R1 RCM Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) trade information

Instantly RCM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -58.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.94 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -49.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.93%, with the 5-day performance at -58.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is -58.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.87 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.82, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -372.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.95% for it to hit the projected low.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the R1 RCM Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.59% over the past 6 months, a 115.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for R1 RCM Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $391.77 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that R1 RCM Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $526.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343.93 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.10%. The 2022 estimates are for R1 RCM Inc. earnings to decrease by -785.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.30% per year.

RCM Dividends

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of R1 RCM Inc. shares while 95.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.53%.