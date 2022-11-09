Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCH) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $16.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at -$0.05 or -3.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $139.58M. PRCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -1809.72% off its 52-week high of $27.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.23, which suggests the last value was 14.58% up since then. When we look at Porch Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PRCH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Porch Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -3.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.76%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) is -30.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.06% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRCH’s forecast low is $3.50 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -143.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Porch Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.01% over the past 6 months, a 39.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Porch Group Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.74 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Porch Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $74.81 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Porch Group Inc. earnings to increase by 42.10%.

PRCH Dividends

Porch Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.06% of Porch Group Inc. shares while 90.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 110.97%. There are 90.93% institutions holding the Porch Group Inc. stock share, with Vulcan Value Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 10.03 million PRCH shares worth $14.44 million.

Granahan Investment Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.02% or 10.0 million shares worth $14.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd. With 6.61 million shares estimated at $9.52 million under it, the former controlled 6.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million shares worth around $4.85 million.