Performance & Trends Of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.73 changed hands at -$0.68 or -7.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $672.53M. SIGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -209.16% off its 52-week high of $26.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.49, which suggests the last value was 37.11% up since then. When we look at SIGA Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.54 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -7.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.17%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 2.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SIGA Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 33.17% over the past 6 months, a -47.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 28.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.38% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares while 42.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.22%. There are 42.39% institutions holding the SIGA Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million SIGA shares worth $25.44 million.

AltraVue Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 2.47 million shares worth $17.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $8.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.35% of the shares, roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $12.65 million.