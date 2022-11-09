Performance Report And Forecasts For ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)

In the last trading session, 1.44 million ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.98 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11B. ACVA’s last price was a discount, traded about -226.93% off its 52-week high of $22.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.10, which suggests the last value was 12.61% up since then. When we look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ACVA as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -22.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.95 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 0.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.95%, with the 5-day performance at -22.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is -19.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACVA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $22.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -222.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -43.27% for it to hit the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACV Auctions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.40% over the past 6 months, a -14.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACV Auctions Inc. will fall -200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $111.35 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that ACV Auctions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $118.28 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $75.24 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for ACV Auctions Inc. earnings to decrease by -134.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.80% per year.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.40% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares while 84.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.17%. There are 84.96% institutions holding the ACV Auctions Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.93% of the shares, roughly 12.33 million ACVA shares worth $182.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 9.14 million shares worth $135.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.25 million shares estimated at $43.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $47.99 million.