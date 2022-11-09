PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PBF Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.54 million PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $47.28 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.51B. PBF’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.64% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.58, which suggests the last value was 77.62% up since then. When we look at PBF Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Analysts gave the PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PBF as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PBF Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.99.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 48.37 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 264.53%, with the 5-day performance at 1.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 23.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.17, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PBF’s forecast low is $35.00 with $59.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.97% for it to hit the projected low.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PBF Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.07% over the past 6 months, a 960.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PBF Energy Inc. will rise 289.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 480.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.14 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PBF Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $9.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.24 billion and $8.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.70%. The 2022 estimates are for PBF Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 116.20%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.53% of PBF Energy Inc. shares while 90.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.83%. There are 90.21% institutions holding the PBF Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.61% of the shares, roughly 16.67 million PBF shares worth $788.15 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.17% or 12.46 million shares worth $589.07 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.82 million shares estimated at $369.95 million under it, the former controlled 6.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $142.59 million.