Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch OLO Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.12 changed hands at -$0.06 or -0.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.28B. OLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -303.45% off its 52-week high of $32.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.16, which suggests the last value was 11.82% up since then. When we look at Olo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.17 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.98%, with the 5-day performance at -9.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 2.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.88 days.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.76% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Olo Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $45.82 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Olo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $51.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.17 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Olo Inc. earnings to decrease by -66.70%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.53% of Olo Inc. shares while 91.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.57%. There are 91.23% institutions holding the Olo Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 71.15% of the shares, roughly 64.85 million OLO shares worth $859.27 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 9.6 million shares worth $127.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 4.63 million shares estimated at $61.32 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 4.25% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $51.29 million.