NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 18.26 million NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.91 or -42.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19M. NRBO’s last price was a discount, traded about -5008.0% off its 52-week high of $63.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.16, which suggests the last value was -72.8% down since then. When we look at NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.72K.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Instantly NRBO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -82.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.39 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -42.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.58%, with the 5-day performance at -82.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) is -87.84% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.97 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -91.44% over the past 6 months, a -6.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 63.90%.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.52% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 32.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.04%. There are 32.40% institutions holding the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million NRBO shares worth $0.45 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.40% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.41 million shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 59547.0 shares worth around $53717.0.