MSTR Stock Forecast 2022: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) Is Weak With A -348.45% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.12 million MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.23. With the company’s per share price at $211.84 changed hands at -$54.8 or -20.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.06B. MSTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.78% off its 52-week high of $891.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $134.09, which suggests the last value was 36.7% up since then. When we look at MicroStrategy Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 516.36K.

Analysts gave the MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MSTR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$7.27.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Instantly MSTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 278.79 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -20.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.09%, with the 5-day performance at -17.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) is -3.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $499.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MSTR’s forecast low is $175.00 with $950.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -348.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.39% for it to hit the projected low.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MicroStrategy Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.07% over the past 6 months, a 58.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MicroStrategy Incorporated will fall -522.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -73.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $123.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that MicroStrategy Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $128.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.40%. The 2022 estimates are for MicroStrategy Incorporated earnings to decrease by -343.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

MSTR Dividends

MicroStrategy Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 30 and February 03.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.08% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares while 72.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.91%. There are 72.85% institutions holding the MicroStrategy Incorporated stock share, with Capital International Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.81% of the shares, roughly 1.38 million MSTR shares worth $672.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.52% or 0.89 million shares worth $431.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 0.63 million shares estimated at $103.27 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 4.58% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $70.31 million.