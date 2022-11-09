Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 22.59 million Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.55 changing hands around $8.55 or 213.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $53.28M. MACK’s last price was a premium, traded about 40.96% off its 52-week high of $7.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.00, which suggests the last value was 76.1% up since then. When we look at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.82K.

Analysts gave the Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MACK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) trade information

Instantly MACK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.66 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 213.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.30%, with the 5-day performance at 5.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) is 32.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -213.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MACK’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 68.13% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 68.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 56.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 19.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.60% per year.

MACK Dividends

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.10% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 65.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.82%. There are 65.10% institutions holding the Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Newtyn Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 13.11% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million MACK shares worth $20.97 million.

Western Standard, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.47% or 1.27 million shares worth $15.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $4.41 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.58% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $2.53 million.