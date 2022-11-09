Let’s Talk About Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE: KLR)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.48 million Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.22 or -26.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.46M. KLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -2232.79% off its 52-week high of $14.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.69, which suggests the last value was -13.11% down since then. When we look at Kaleyra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 390.32K.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) trade information

Instantly KLR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8999 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -26.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -93.92%, with the 5-day performance at -29.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR) is -31.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Kaleyra Inc. (KLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kaleyra Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.17% over the past 6 months, a -38.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kaleyra Inc. will fall -46.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 44.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $81.37 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kaleyra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $91.89 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaleyra Inc. earnings to increase by 15.60%.

KLR Dividends

Kaleyra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Kaleyra Inc. (NYSE:KLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.52% of Kaleyra Inc. shares while 47.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.06%. There are 47.29% institutions holding the Kaleyra Inc. stock share, with Must Asset Management Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million KLR shares worth $21.39 million.

Philosophy Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.69% or 2.47 million shares worth $14.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $4.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million shares worth around $4.15 million.