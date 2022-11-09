Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $67.70 changed hands at -$2.42 or -3.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.35B. CEIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.94% off its 52-week high of $79.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.83, which suggests the last value was 72.19% up since then. When we look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 648.83K.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Instantly CEIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 70.29 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 202.47%, with the 5-day performance at 6.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is -1.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CONSOL Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 40.07% over the past 6 months, a 436.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 42.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CONSOL Energy Inc. will rise 1,783.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 170.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $445.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CONSOL Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $450.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 202.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 357.60%.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10. The 6.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.12% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares while 83.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.73%. There are 83.91% institutions holding the CONSOL Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.90% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million CEIX shares worth $195.26 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.83% or 2.38 million shares worth $89.52 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $111.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 3.90% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $67.13 million.