Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.69 million Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $57.05 changed hands at $0.77 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.99B. LNTH’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.32% off its 52-week high of $87.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.51, which suggests the last value was 58.79% up since then. When we look at Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LNTH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.7.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) trade information

Instantly LNTH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 72.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.47%, with the 5-day performance at -21.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is -13.86% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LNTH’s forecast low is $85.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -92.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -48.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lantheus Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.96% over the past 6 months, a 620.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lantheus Holdings Inc. will rise 536.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 762.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 95.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.51 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $204.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 100.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Lantheus Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -324.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.73% per year.

LNTH Dividends

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares while 104.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 107.31%. There are 104.68% institutions holding the Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.54% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million LNTH shares worth $589.95 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.37% or 5.74 million shares worth $317.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.86 million shares estimated at $320.87 million under it, the former controlled 7.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 1.86 million shares worth around $102.71 million.