Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.27 million Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.43 changed hands at $0.39 or 4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08B. KD’s last price was a discount, traded about -162.46% off its 52-week high of $24.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.93, which suggests the last value was 15.91% up since then. When we look at Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Analysts gave the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) trade information

Instantly KD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.03 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.90%, with the 5-day performance at -5.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD) is 12.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KD’s forecast low is $11.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. will rise 73.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $4.16 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.20%.

KD Dividends

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.53% of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares while 65.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.26%. There are 65.55% institutions holding the Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 9.00% of the shares, roughly 20.41 million KD shares worth $192.45 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 17.39 million shares worth $163.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 5.95 million shares estimated at $56.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 5.92 million shares worth around $55.83 million.