Is Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.17 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.42B. UAA’s current price is a discount, trading about -233.9% off its 52-week high of $27.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.38, which suggests the last value was 21.91% up since then. When we look at Under Armour Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.79 million.

Analysts gave the Under Armour Inc. (UAA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended UAA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Under Armour Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Instantly UAA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.82%, with the 5-day performance at 7.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is 16.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UAA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -144.8% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Under Armour Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.57 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Under Armour Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.53 billion and $1.3 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Under Armour Inc. earnings to increase by 161.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.86% per year.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 13.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Under Armour Inc. shares while 83.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.18%. There are 83.89% institutions holding the Under Armour Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 8.69% of the shares, roughly 16.39 million UAA shares worth $134.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.49% or 16.02 million shares worth $131.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.49 million shares estimated at $45.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 5.24 million shares worth around $43.07 million.