Is Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.90 changed hands at $0.13 or 7.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $288.23M. DCFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -939.47% off its 52-week high of $19.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.60, which suggests the last value was 15.79% up since then. When we look at Tritium DCFC Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 755.79K.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

Instantly DCFC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0800 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 7.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.94%, with the 5-day performance at -7.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) is -18.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.35 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.25 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tritium DCFC Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $30.67 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Tritium DCFC Limited earnings to decrease by -102.20%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 22.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 41.60% of Tritium DCFC Limited shares while 6.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.35%. There are 6.05% institutions holding the Tritium DCFC Limited stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.63% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million DCFC shares worth $25.1 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 2.43 million shares worth $24.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. With 1.98 million shares estimated at $12.07 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $1.75 million.