Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.00 changed hands at -$0.25 or -2.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29B. TDS’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.18% off its 52-week high of $21.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.17, which suggests the last value was -1.55% down since then. When we look at Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TDS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Instantly TDS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -33.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.88 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -2.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.17%, with the 5-day performance at -33.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is -19.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.89% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDS’s forecast low is $14.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. will fall -64.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.32 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.33 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.70%.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04. The 6.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 6.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.87% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares while 95.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.67%. There are 95.62% institutions holding the Telephone and Data Systems Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.12% of the shares, roughly 18.36 million TDS shares worth $346.63 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.30% or 16.41 million shares worth $309.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 10.41 million shares estimated at $164.4 million under it, the former controlled 9.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.53% of the shares, roughly 7.0 million shares worth around $110.52 million.