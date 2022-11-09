Is International Game Technology PLC’s (NYSE: IGT) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.36 changed hands at -$1.05 or -4.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.90B. IGT’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.07% off its 52-week high of $32.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.01, which suggests the last value was 35.74% up since then. When we look at International Game Technology PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

Instantly IGT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.54 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -4.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.57%, with the 5-day performance at 20.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is 43.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.58 days.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the International Game Technology PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.62% over the past 6 months, a 170.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for International Game Technology PLC will fall -39.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -74.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.03 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that International Game Technology PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.01 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $926.7 million and $986.45 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2022 estimates are for International Game Technology PLC earnings to increase by 106.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.45% per year.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08. The 3.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 3.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.81% of International Game Technology PLC shares while 47.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.44%. There are 47.90% institutions holding the International Game Technology PLC stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 9.64 million IGT shares worth $237.94 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 7.43 million shares worth $183.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. With 2.86 million shares estimated at $61.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $57.39 million.