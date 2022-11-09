Is iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s per share price at $7.19 changed hands at -$0.6 or -7.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $995.24M. IHRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.87% off its 52-week high of $23.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.43, which suggests the last value was 10.57% up since then. When we look at iHeartMedia Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 781.39K.

Analysts gave the iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended IHRT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iHeartMedia Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Instantly IHRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.50 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -7.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -65.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is -1.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IHRT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11.27% for it to hit the projected low.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iHeartMedia Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.12% over the past 6 months, a 138.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iHeartMedia Inc. will fall -40.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.11 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that iHeartMedia Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $828.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.06 billion and $843.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.20%. The 2022 estimates are for iHeartMedia Inc. earnings to increase by 96.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.00% per year.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.80% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares while 102.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.62%. There are 102.66% institutions holding the iHeartMedia Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 39.88% of the shares, roughly 22.68 million IHRT shares worth $163.09 million.

Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 31.89% or 18.14 million shares worth $130.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.03 million shares estimated at $64.91 million under it, the former controlled 15.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 5.63% of the shares, roughly 3.2 million shares worth around $23.02 million.