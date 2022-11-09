Is Flotek Industries Inc.’s (NYSE: FTK) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 2.15 million Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.15 or 12.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.85M. FTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.71% off its 52-week high of $1.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.53, which suggests the last value was 62.14% up since then. When we look at Flotek Industries Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.61K.

Analysts gave the Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flotek Industries Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) trade information

Instantly FTK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4350 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 12.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.89%, with the 5-day performance at 16.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) is 25.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.37 days.

According to analyst projections, FTK’s forecast low is $1.40 with $1.40 as the target high.

Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 213.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Flotek Industries Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $44.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.6 million and $10.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 340.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Flotek Industries Inc. earnings to increase by 79.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

FTK Dividends

Flotek Industries Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.19% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares while 37.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.23%. There are 37.34% institutions holding the Flotek Industries Inc. stock share, with Nierenberg Investment Management Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.96% of the shares, roughly 7.63 million FTK shares worth $9.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.63% or 2.78 million shares worth $3.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.76 million shares estimated at $2.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $1.19 million.