Is Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $11.22 changed hands at $0.18 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $759.15M. EDIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -275.31% off its 52-week high of $42.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was 14.53% up since then. When we look at Editas Medicine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Analysts gave the Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended EDIT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Editas Medicine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.82.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

Instantly EDIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.23 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.74%, with the 5-day performance at -12.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is -4.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.63% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDIT’s forecast low is $8.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -613.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Editas Medicine Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.36% over the past 6 months, a -10.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Editas Medicine Inc. will fall -1.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -16.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.29 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Editas Medicine Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $379k and $6.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,031.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Editas Medicine Inc. earnings to decrease by -43.90%.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares while 70.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.47%. There are 70.13% institutions holding the Editas Medicine Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.02% of the shares, roughly 6.88 million EDIT shares worth $130.79 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 6.28 million shares worth $119.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.43 million shares estimated at $76.11 million under it, the former controlled 9.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million shares worth around $37.67 million.