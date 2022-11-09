Is Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 3.79 million Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $70.49 changed hands at $1.01 or 1.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.23B. DDOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.27% off its 52-week high of $199.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.68, which suggests the last value was 2.57% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Analysts gave the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended DDOG as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Datadog Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 79.24 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 1.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.42%, with the 5-day performance at -12.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -16.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.30% over the past 6 months, a 68.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Datadog Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $379.42 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $410.29 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $233.55 million and $270.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 62.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 126.83%. The 2022 estimates are for Datadog Inc. earnings to increase by 17.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 44.08% per year.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.94% of Datadog Inc. shares while 79.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.56%. There are 79.75% institutions holding the Datadog Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.94% of the shares, roughly 22.49 million DDOG shares worth $3.41 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.97% or 16.89 million shares worth $2.56 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 7.05 million shares estimated at $1.07 billion under it, the former controlled 2.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 6.29 million shares worth around $952.49 million.