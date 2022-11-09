Is Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.13 or -2.87% at last look, the market valuation stands at $823.54M. BKD’s current price is a discount, trading about -80.33% off its 52-week high of $7.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.87, which suggests the last value was 8.29% up since then. When we look at Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BKD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Instantly BKD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.65 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -2.87% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is -4.40% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BKD’s forecast low is $4.75 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.62% over the past 6 months, a 19.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will rise 13.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -132.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $685.5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $713.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $747.79 million and $641.65 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. earnings to decrease by -220.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.63% of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares while 98.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.71%. There are 98.07% institutions holding the Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.49% of the shares, roughly 30.8 million BKD shares worth $217.12 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.08% or 16.95 million shares worth $119.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.43 million shares estimated at $42.35 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 5.22 million shares worth around $36.81 million.