Is Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $0.30 changed hands at -$0.02 or -6.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $42.43M. AUD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1173.33% off its 52-week high of $3.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.29, which suggests the last value was 3.33% up since then. When we look at Audacy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.19K.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Instantly AUD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3700 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -6.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.49%, with the 5-day performance at -15.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) is -13.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.47 days.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Audacy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.98% over the past 6 months, a -266.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Audacy Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 350.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $323.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Audacy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $344.07 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Audacy Inc. earnings to increase by 98.50%.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.69% of Audacy Inc. shares while 54.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.09%. There are 54.23% institutions holding the Audacy Inc. stock share, with Contrarius Investment Management Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.76% of the shares, roughly 12.22 million AUD shares worth $35.31 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.04% or 8.42 million shares worth $24.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $8.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $2.53 million.