Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 4.94 million Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.20 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.19B. HBAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.04% off its 52-week high of $17.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.67, which suggests the last value was 23.22% up since then. When we look at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.53 million.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Instantly HBAN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.59 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.39%, with the 5-day performance at 1.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 17.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HBAN’s forecast low is $12.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -18.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.17% over the past 6 months, a 36.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will rise 77.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.83 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $1.86 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated earnings to increase by 29.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.15% per year.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 19 and January 23. The 4.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 4.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares while 83.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.85%. There are 83.11% institutions holding the Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 11.31% of the shares, roughly 162.79 million HBAN shares worth $2.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.51% or 136.9 million shares worth $2.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 41.53 million shares estimated at $607.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 32.65 million shares worth around $477.39 million.