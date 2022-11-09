HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Stock Forecast For 2022: $500.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.1 million HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $274.37 changed hands at $14.05 or 5.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.47B. HUBS’s last price was a discount, traded about -215.63% off its 52-week high of $866.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $245.03, which suggests the last value was 10.69% up since then. When we look at HubSpot Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 709.15K.

Analysts gave the HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HUBS as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HubSpot Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

Instantly HUBS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 302.84 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 5.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.38%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $386.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.02% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUBS’s forecast low is $320.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.63% for it to hit the projected low.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HubSpot Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.62% over the past 6 months, a 35.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $409.86 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that HubSpot Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $439.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $295.96 million and $339.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.10%. The 2022 estimates are for HubSpot Inc. earnings to increase by 12.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.40% per year.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 13.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.93% of HubSpot Inc. shares while 93.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.99%. There are 93.16% institutions holding the HubSpot Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.82% of the shares, roughly 5.17 million HUBS shares worth $2.45 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.65% or 4.13 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $1.0 billion under it, the former controlled 4.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $618.56 million.