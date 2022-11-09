How Will First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.64 million First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $147.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.38B. FSLR’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.77% off its 52-week high of $161.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.60, which suggests the last value was 59.53% up since then. When we look at First Solar Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Analysts gave the First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended FSLR as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. First Solar Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Instantly FSLR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 161.64 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.96%, with the 5-day performance at -0.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is 12.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the First Solar Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 117.91% over the past 6 months, a -109.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for First Solar Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -124.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $692.09 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that First Solar Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $775.81 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.30%. The 2022 estimates are for First Solar Inc. earnings to increase by 17.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.64% per year.

FSLR Dividends

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 27.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.73% of First Solar Inc. shares while 79.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.90%. There are 79.36% institutions holding the First Solar Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.36% of the shares, roughly 14.23 million FSLR shares worth $1.19 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.60% or 9.17 million shares worth $767.98 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.85 million shares estimated at $194.39 million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.60% of the shares, roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $232.05 million.