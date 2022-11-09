How Will Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $3.21 changed hands at -$0.12 or -3.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.92M. CTLP’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.72% off its 52-week high of $11.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 5.92% up since then. When we look at Cantaloupe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.36K.

Analysts gave the Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTLP as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cantaloupe Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) trade information

Instantly CTLP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.47 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -3.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.85%, with the 5-day performance at -5.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) is -3.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CTLP’s forecast low is $8.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -149.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cantaloupe Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.76% over the past 6 months, a 366.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cantaloupe Inc. will fall -125.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $56.34 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cantaloupe Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $53.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $49.02 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Cantaloupe Inc. earnings to increase by 76.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

CTLP Dividends

Cantaloupe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 06.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.11% of Cantaloupe Inc. shares while 76.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.07%. There are 76.23% institutions holding the Cantaloupe Inc. stock share, with Hudson Executive Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.02% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million CTLP shares worth $81.93 million.

Ardsley Advisory Partners holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 5.21 million shares worth $35.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $15.02 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $11.13 million.