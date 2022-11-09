Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 2.19 million Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $27.69 changed hands at $2.69 or 10.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. EVBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -492.27% off its 52-week high of $164.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.10, which suggests the last value was 12.96% up since then. When we look at Everbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.97K.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Instantly EVBG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 32.88 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 10.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.87%, with the 5-day performance at -14.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is -7.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.51 days.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Everbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.53% over the past 6 months, a 71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everbridge Inc. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $102.02 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Everbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $110.57 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Everbridge Inc. earnings to increase by 7.50%.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Everbridge Inc. shares while 96.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.86%. There are 96.01% institutions holding the Everbridge Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.24% of the shares, roughly 4.05 million EVBG shares worth $176.65 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 2.5 million shares worth $109.0 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $49.72 million under it, the former controlled 2.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $43.06 million.