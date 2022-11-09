Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $20.02 changed hands at $1.31 or 7.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.10B. ERII’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.57% off its 52-week high of $26.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.92, which suggests the last value was 15.48% up since then. When we look at Energy Recovery Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.81K.

Analysts gave the Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ERII as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Recovery Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) trade information

Instantly ERII was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.34 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 added 7.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.84%, with the 5-day performance at -23.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) is -4.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERII’s forecast low is $22.00 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Recovery Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.62% over the past 6 months, a 100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Recovery Inc. will fall -300.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.67 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Recovery Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $34.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $20.61 million and $20.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Energy Recovery Inc. earnings to decrease by -47.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

ERII Dividends

Energy Recovery Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 02.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.03% of Energy Recovery Inc. shares while 75.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.20%. There are 75.76% institutions holding the Energy Recovery Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 3.37 million ERII shares worth $67.87 million.

Trigran Investments Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 2.96 million shares worth $59.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $29.24 million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.20% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $24.2 million.