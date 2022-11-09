Eastman Kodak Company’s (NYSE: KODK) Stock Could Appreciate By 76.69%

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$1.4 or -24.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $439.10M. KODK’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.83% off its 52-week high of $7.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.45, which suggests the last value was 19.58% up since then. When we look at Eastman Kodak Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 688.21K.

Analysts gave the Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KODK as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Instantly KODK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.79 on Tuesday, 11/08/22 subtracted -24.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.58%, with the 5-day performance at 3.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is 25.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -329.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KODK’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 76.69% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 76.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Eastman Kodak Company earnings to increase by 102.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -12.00% per year.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 07 and November 11.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.26% of Eastman Kodak Company shares while 34.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.60%. There are 34.38% institutions holding the Eastman Kodak Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.00% of the shares, roughly 3.95 million KODK shares worth $25.87 million.

Kennedy Lewis Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.67% or 3.68 million shares worth $24.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.73 million shares estimated at $11.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $5.89 million.